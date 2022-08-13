49 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

The Hindu Bureau
August 13, 2022 21:08 IST

As many as 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday taking the overall tally to 1,34,925. While 52 persons were discharged, 339 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 41 new cases, while Salem reported 37 cases, Namakkal - 21 cases, and nine cases were reported in Dharmapuri district on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 347 active cases in Salem, 142 in Namakkal, 291 in Krishnagiri and 45 in Dharmapuri district.

