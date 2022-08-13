49 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district
As many as 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday taking the overall tally to 1,34,925. While 52 persons were discharged, 339 continue to be under treatment.
Krishnagiri district reported 41 new cases, while Salem reported 37 cases, Namakkal - 21 cases, and nine cases were reported in Dharmapuri district on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 347 active cases in Salem, 142 in Namakkal, 291 in Krishnagiri and 45 in Dharmapuri district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.