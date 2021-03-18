Coimbatore

49 file papers in Erode district

DMK candidate for Erode (West) Assembly constituency S. Muthusamy filing his nomination with the Returning Officer in Erode on Thursday.  

A total of 49 nominees filed their nominations to contest in the Assembly constituencies in the district on Thursday.

Prominent persons who filed their papers were E. Thirumagan Evera of Congress and A.M.R. Raja Kumar of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in Erode (East), S. Muthusamy of DMK, S. Sivasubramaniam of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Durai Sevugan of MNM in Erode (West), C.K. Saraswathi of BJP, D. Thangaraj of AMMK and M. Rajeshkumar of MNM in Modakkurichi, Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam as independent in Perundurai, M. Radhakrishnan of AMMK, K. Sadanandam of MNM in Bhavani, A.G. Venkadachalam of DMK and M. Gurunathan of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in Anthiyur, N.K. Thulasimani of AMMK in Gobichettipalayam and P.K. Sundaram of Communist party of India in Bhavanisagar (Reserve).

Nominations filed in each constituency are Erode (East) – eight, Erode (West) – two, Modakkurichi – seven, Perundurai – six, Bhavani – five, Anthiyur – 10, Gobichettipalayam – 10 and Bhavanisagar – three.

In Salem, prominent candidates who filed nominations were A.K.Tharun of DMK at Veerapandi constituency, S. Sadhasivam of PMK at Mettur, and D. Thasapparaj, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s candidate for Edappadi constituency.

