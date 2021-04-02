49 cases in Salem

02 April 2021 23:21 IST

As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Erode district reported 46 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,425. While 26 persons were discharged, 213 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 20 cases were reported. Six patients have returned from Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Salem, Erode and Hyderabad.

