₹4.89 lakh burgled from ATM on Salem-Namakkal NH

Unidentified miscreants burgled a private bank’s ATM on Salem-Namakkal National Highway and escaped with ₹4.89 lakh during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the ATM kiosk was functioning at a rented building at Perumalkovilmedu on the Salem-Namakkal NH. Unidentified miscreants broke open the ATM machine using gas cutting machines and took away ₹4.89 lakhs.

During the early hours of Thursday, motorists noticed the ATM machine broke open and alerted the police.

Pudhuchitram police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Namakkal Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Suresh and other senior police officials visited the spot and conducted inquiries. According to the police, miscreants sprinkled chilli powder on the ATM premises. Sniffer dogs were brought to the spot. Police have collected CCTV visuals from the place. Namakkal District Police have formed special teams to nab the culprits.