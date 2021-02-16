480 NCC cadets appear for ‘A’ certificate examination

Coimbatore

16 February 2021 00:38 IST

As many as 480 cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) appeared for the ‘A’ certificate examination for Junior Division and Junior Wing held at a private school on Avinashi Road here on Monday.

The cadets were from 19 schools across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and the examination was organised by 2 Tamil Nadu Air Squadron NCC, officials said. The ‘A’ certificate examination comprised a written examination for 350 marks and practical examination for 150 marks. This certificate will help the cadets in being recruited to the Armed Forces. The examination was conducted under the leadership of Wing Commander Nithin, Commanding Officer of 2 Tamil Nadu Air Squadron NCC, according to the officials.

