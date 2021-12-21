Coimbatore

480 dilapidated school buildings demolished in Dharmapuri

As many as 480 structures that were in a dilapidated condition on school premises in the district were demolished, said District Collector S. Divyadarshini here.

In a release, Ms. Divyadarshini said as directed by the State government, inter-departmental teams were formed to inspect the school premises and unused buildings and structures that were in a dilapidated condition were identified. Measures were on to demolish such structures for the safety of children.

Teams including officials from Rural Development, Revenue, Public Works, Municipal Administration and Water Authority had been formed to inspect schools in the district.

According to the release, on December 17 and 18, 98 school buildings, 49 mid-day meal buildings, 95 drinking water tanks, 25 school compounds, 202 toilet structures, four laboratory buildings, one physical trainer office building, one anganwadi and six other structures on the school premises were demolished.


