48 unauthorised buildings sealed in the Nilgiris: Collector

February 08, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, has said that 48 unauthorised buildings have been sealed in the district in the last few months for failing to obtain proper clearances prior to initiating construction.

The Collector made the remarks following the death of six construction workers at a building site near Gandhi Nagar in Lovedale in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday.

M. Aruna said that weekly review meetings are being held to ascertain how many buildings are being constructed illegally or in violation of existing building rules. She said that the review meetings are being held to ascertain if the relevant permissions from various government departments and the local bodies had been obtained by builders and house owners before construction commences.

She said that the reviews will become stricter due to Wednesday’s tragic incident, where preparatory works for the construction of a revetment wall was being undertaken illegally.

The district administration was also looking into whether relevant permission for the construction of the building were obtained by the builder and houseowner, officials said.

The site has been sealed since Wednesday, officials confirmed and four persons, including the house owner, Jacob Frijo, the contractor, Prakash, as well as supervisors Zakir Hamad and Anantharaj have been arrested by the police for causing death due to negligence.

On Thursday, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran handed over cheques for the solatium announced by the Chief Minister amounting to ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased, as well as a further contribution of ₹50,000 on his own behalf to each of the victims.

Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan visited the injured persons at the Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital. Later, he handed over the cheques amounting to ₹5 lakh to each of the next of kin of the deceased.

