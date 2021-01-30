48 test positive in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

30 January 2021 23:51 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 remained below the 50 mark in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The 48 new cases reported on Saturday took the district's total number of confirmed cases to 54,330.

A total of 55 persons from Coimbatore district got discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 20 fresh cases on Saturday taking the tally to 17,872 cases. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,468 patients have recovered and 183 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 221 deaths overall. On Saturday, 16 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.