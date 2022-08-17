48 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

A total of 48 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,095. While 51 persons were discharged, 322 continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 28 new cases, taking the overall tally to 1,30,401. While 53 persons were discharged, 261 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 13 cases, taking the overall tally to 69,293. A total of 24 persons were discharged while 115 were under treatment.