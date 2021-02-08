48 new cases, one death in Coimbatore

08 February 2021 00:35 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 48 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 465 COVID-19 patients under treatment at various hospitals.

According to the Health Department, 56 persons were discharged. The toll of the district increased to 674 after a 67-year-old woman died of the disease.

Tiruppur district had 155 active cases of COVID-19 including the 13 fresh cases reported on Sunday. Thirty-two persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, five persons tested positive and with the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,245. The toll stood at 47 and 43 persons are undergoing treatment.