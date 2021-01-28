48 new cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 48 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The district had 426 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals on Thursday while 52 persons were discharged. The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Tiruppur reported 25 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,829. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,429 patients have recovered and 179 were active cases. The toll stood at 221. On Thursday, 21 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 10 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,187. The toll stood at 47 on Thursday while 61 persons are undergoing treatment.