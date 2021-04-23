478 cases in Salem

As many as 478 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 239 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, a 60-year-old woman died at a private hospital and a 63-year-old man died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

Krishnagiri recorded 370 fresh cases on a single day and one death. 130 persons were discharged after recovery from treatment centres. The total number of active cases stood at 2,162 as of Friday. The district has recorded a total of 11,669 cases, so far.

Erode district reported 331 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 18,197. While 93 persons were discharged, 1,918 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the tally to 153.

As many as 195 cases were reported in Namakkal, all cases were indigenous.

Dharmapuri recorded 121 fresh cases, and 84 cases were discharged. The district registered one death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district was 892. As of date, a total 8,274 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.