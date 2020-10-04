474 more test positive in Coimbatore district

04 October 2020 23:22 IST

Coimbatore reported 474 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 34,089.

The Health Department said that 4,888 patients were under care at different treatment centres. With 301 persons getting discharged on Sunday, the number of people recovered from the disease touched 28,739. The district reported seven more deaths, taking the toll to 462.

In Tiruppur, 147 persons tested positive and the district has 1,401 active cases. Sunday saw the discharge of 241 persons. With two more deaths, the toll stood at 144.

All the 357 cases reported in Salem were indigenous, including 192 within the Salem Corporation limits. Four patients returned from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. Salem reported the death of six patients aged 33, 57, 66, 49, 50 and 68.

In Namakkal, 165 persons tested positive, of whom seven returned from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Theni, and two from Odisha.

Erode district reported 149 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 7,395. While 148 persons were discharged, 1,113 persons are under treatment. One person died, increasing the toll in the district so far to 93.

In the Nilgiris, 122 people tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 4,581, with 809 people undergoing treatment. Three more patients died on Sunday, taking the toll so far to 28.

In Krishnagiri, 73 indigenous cases were reported and in Dharmapuri 59 cases.