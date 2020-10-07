473 more test positive in Coimbatore district

07 October 2020 23:06 IST

As many as 473 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, five COVID-19 patients from the district succumbed to the disease on Monday and Tuesday, taking the death toll to 476.

According to the department, 4,941 patients from the district were undergoing treatment for the disease as of Wednesday while 369 persons recovered and got discharged from treatment centres.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the district crossed 30,000 mark on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 182 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 9,329 cases.

Two men aged 59 and 75 died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday and Monday respectively.

The total number of recovered patients in Tiruppur district crossed the 8,000-mark as 8,031 out of the total 9,329 have recovered and 1,146 were active cases. The district reported 152 deaths in total.

On Wednesday, 318 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Salem saw 322 new cases taking the district’s tally to 22,042. While 515 persons were discharged, 2,409 persons continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the toll in the district to 363.

Namakkal district reported 144 cases taking the tally to 6,523. As many as 137 persons were discharged, while 1,075 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 84.

Erode district reported 149 new cases taking the tally to 7,702. While 128 persons were discharged, 1,057 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 106 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 4,940. The death toll in the district stands at 29 while 813 people are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 72 cases and.Dharmapuri 82 new cases.