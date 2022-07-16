470 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons for possession of banned tobacco products here on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the Selvapuram police raided an apartment and found the three persons in possession of the banned tobacco products. The police seized 470 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested K. Ramesh Kumar (52), his son R. Shubham Jain (28) and O. Shokku Diwani (19). The father-son duo was running a provisional store, in which Shokku Diwani was an employee.

They were remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison. The police also seized two motorcycles from them.