47 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.
The district had 498 active cases of the COVID-19 on Saturday while 64 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.
The district did not report any death due to the disease on Saturday according to the Health Department bulletin.
Tiruppur district reported 30 fresh cases, taking its tally to 17,698 cases. No deaths were reported.
As many as 17,313 patients have recovered and 165 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 220 deaths overall.
On Saturday, 34 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres. The Health Department said that 258 frontline workers were vaccinated across Tiruppur district on Saturday.
