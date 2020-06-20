47 COVID-19 positive cases in Salem

SALEM

20 June 2020 23:11 IST

As many as 47 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday.

According to health officials, 34 cases have been reported from different parts of Salem, six persons have travelled to Salem from Chennai, three from Maharashtra, three from Goa and one person from Karnataka.

The 34 positive cases reported here include a transgender woman, four pregnant ladies and seven teenagers, who played in carrom board here. The patients are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Krishnagiri

Six persons tested positive for COVID in the district on Saturday. All of them were returnees from other districts, with two of them contacts of persons, who had tested positive earlier.

They included a 22-year-old male, and a native of Karapatty in Uthangarai, who had returned from Chennai. The person was employed in a vegetable factory in Chennai, before he returned.

A 34-year-old male in Bargur, who had returned from Chennai, also tested positive. His pregnant wife had tested positive earlier this week.

In Hosur, a husband and wife, both aged 28, had tested positive upon returning from Vellore. The woman’s father had a travel history to a marriage and a funeral in Vellore, subsequent to which he had turned positive. It is suspected that the couple had contracted the infection from the father.

Similarly, a 30-year-old male employed in Chennai and a resident of Mathur in Uthangarai, and another 35-year-old man from Uthangarai, both returnees tested positive.

The week saw a daily spike in cases in Krishnagiri, with more number of persons returning home. The administration has also enforced strict institutional quarantine for seven days, in addition to a 14-day home quarantine upon completion of the institutional quarantine. The border check-posts that were earlier porous allowing two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Karnataka to pass through have now tightened monitoring.

Erode

A two-and-half-year old boy, who along with his parents recently returned from Karur and Pudukottai, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that the family had stayed in those districts for two days and had returned to their house in Sampath Nagar on Friday. Swab samples were lifted from them and the boy tested positive, while his parents tested negative. The boy and his parents were admitted to the isolation ward of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. The street where their house is located was sealed and a fruit and vegetable shop, where they purchased vegetables on Friday was also sealed.

Health officials said that the boy's admission in the hospital will be included in the district’s tally on Sunday while the name of the 29-year-old woman, who recently arrived from Chennai and is undergoing treatment at the hospital was removed from the district’s rally and included in Chennai district tally.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan has said that people from other zones will be allowed to enter the district only if they have e-pass and warned of impounding their vehicles if they try to enter the district without e-pass. Since lockdown is in force, people are requested not to venture out from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., he said.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release asked the public to inform Collector’s Office control room at 0424-2260211, toll free number 1077 and WhatsApp number 96773-97600 if they have visitors from foreign countries or other States.