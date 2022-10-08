47 child shelters banned from serving outside food in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Child Protection department has announced that 47 child care institutions have been banned from serving food that is prepared outside to children to prevent food poisoning.

The department said many volunteers donate food from events like weddings or parties, where meals are usually cooked early in the morning to the shelters, but these are served to the children at night.

District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan said, "Outside food has always been banned in the centres. It is among the rules for CCIs. A sample of the food must be tested before it is served to the kids. The water supply must also be checked for contamination periodically. But it's not followed by everyone.

"This causes food poisoning among children in the centres. Therefore, after an inspection drive held on Saturday, all CCIs have been issued orders to not avail of food cooked outside and given to the shelters. Donations can be taken and meals can be prepared at the shelter," he said.