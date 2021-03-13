468 cases registered in West Zone for poll code violation

Coimbatore

13 March 2021 00:28 IST

A total of 468 cases were registered for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the eight districts under the West Zone of Tamil Nadu Police between February 25 and March 11.

A release from the Office of the Inspector General of Police – West Zone said the police of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts intensified vigil in the past two weeks as part of maintaining law and order ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Namakkal district police registered the maximum number of violation cases in the given period with 139 cases, followed by Tiruppur district with 80 cases and Salem district with 65 cases.

The officials from Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams seized cash of around ₹ 2.73 crore and gift items worth around ₹ 80.2 lakh in the eight districts between February 25 and March 10, the release said.

Goondas Act

A total of 18 accused were detained under Goondas Act in the eight districts of the West Zone from February 25 to March 10. The police cracked down on 941 history-sheeters in the eight districts, including those categorised as ‘A plus’ rowdies by the police, the release said.

Illegal firearms

A total of 20 persons were arrested for possession of 19 illegal firearms in the West Zone till March 10.

With the Model Code of Conduct being in force, 6,107 firearms were deposited in the nearby police stations by licensed gun owners in all the eight districts as of March 10, according to the release.