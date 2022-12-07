4.65 tonnes of ration rice seized from house in Coimbatore

December 07, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A team headed by District Supply Officer Sivakumari seized 4.65 tonnes of ration rice from a house at Saibaba Colony in the city late on Tuesday.

A release said that the team comprising sleuths from the Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) of the police searched a house at Mayakkal Street at Saibaba Colony around 9 p.m..

The officials found 4,650 kg of rice meant to be distributed through the public distribution system. The rice was illegally stocked in 93 bags, each weighing 50 kg. The officials also found 350 kg of wheat and 20 kg of toor dal inside the house.

The release said that a case was registered in connection with the seizure. CS-CID sleuths were on the lookout for the person who procured ration rice illegally and stocked it in the house.

Police arrest four men with 1.5 tonnes gutkha

The police on Wednesday arrested four persons with 1.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products from Pappampatti junction near Sulur in Coimbatore district.

Based on specific information, police personnel from Sulur station stopped a vehicle laden with prohibited tobacco products at Pappampatti junction.

The police arrested Gurunathan Ethiraj (48), A. Selvakumar (45), T. Sivakumar (39) and B. Sudhakaran (43) of Sulur for the smuggling and seized the contraband and the two vehicles used by them.

CONNECT WITH US