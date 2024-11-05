GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4,608 students in Tiruppur get ₹1,000 monthly assistance for higher education under ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme

Published - November 05, 2024 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 4,608 male students who had studied in government schools in Tiruppur district have started receiving the ₹1,000 monthly assistance for higher education under the new Tamil Pudhalvan scheme.

Under the already existing Pudhumaipen scheme for the same purpose for female students, there are 7,069 beneficiaries who are enrolled in 58 colleges.

The money is being deposited into the bank accounts of the students every month, District Collector T. Christuraj said.

The schemes for those who had completed their school studies from levels VI to XII in government schools envisage transforming the socio-economically challenged students who otherwise hold the potential to perform in higher education into professionals in various fields, and ensure their participation in economic growth.

These schemes have paved the way for larger enrolment in higher education, and gender equality, the Collector said.

P. Satish, a student pursuing higher education in Chikkanna Government Arts College, thanked the Chief Minister. He said that his mother, a daily wage labourer, was struggling to educate him, after his father’s death. But for the ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme, his higher education pursuit would not have fructified, he added.

K. Jeyalakshmi, a student of the same college, echoed the same view.

