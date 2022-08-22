46 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

A total of 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,324. While 37 persons were discharged, 324 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 16 cases on Monday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 247 active cases in Salem and 103 active cases in Namakkal district.