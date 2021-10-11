46 children receive COVID-19 assistance in Salem

A total of 46 children in the district, who have lost their parents to COVID-19, received welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.38 crore here on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegham distributed the cheques to the guardians. The Collector promised all assistance to the children and advised guardians to approach Undrukol, a facility set up by the district administration to assist children who lost their parents to COVID-19 disease.

According to officials here, till date, the district administration has distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹5.45 crore to 167 children who lost one of their parents or both to COVID-19 disease.

The State government had announced assistance of ₹5 lakh to children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 disease, ₹3 lakh to children who lost one of their parents and monthly assistance of ₹3,000 upto 18 years of age for children growing under the care of guardians here.