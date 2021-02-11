450 NCC cadets appear for examination

Coimbatore

A total of 450 cadets from National Cadet Corps (NCC) appeared for the ‘A’ certificate examination for Junior Division and Junior Wing held at a private school in Singanallur here on Thursday. Officials said the cadets from 14 schools across Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts wrote the examination, organised by 2 Tamil Nadu Artillery Battery NCC Coimbatore.

The written examination was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 350 marks and covered subjects including leadership, weaponry, disaster management and health and hygiene. The practical examination for the ‘A’ certificate, which includes weapon handling and map reading, will be held on Friday. This certificate will help the cadets in being recruited for the Indian Armed Forces. Commanding Officer of the 2 Tamil Nadu Battery of Coimbatore NCC Group Lt. Col. Girish Parthan organised the examination, according to the officials.

