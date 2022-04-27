450 litres of fermented wash destroyed in Erode

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the district police seized and destroyed 450 litres of fermented wash and 10 litres of illicit arrack at a house near Vijayamangalam and arrested one person here on Wednesday.

Based on a tipoff, a police team led by PEW Inspector of Police Kavitha Lakshmi, disguised as villagers, visited West Sanarpalayam village at Kambiliyampatti Varapalayam and held inquiries with villagers. Inquiries revealed that N. Marimuthu (29) was found to be brewing illicit arrack.

The team inspected the house and found 10 litres of wash being distilled into a can. The team found 450 litres of fermented wash in five cans. Both arrack and cans were seized and destroyed. Marimuthu was arrested and was produced at a court in Perundurai and was sent to prison.