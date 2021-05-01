450 beds at hotels converted to COVID Care Centres

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 23:54 IST

As many as 450 beds have been set aside at hotels that would serve as COVID Care Centres. A release from the district administration said the Collector had approved of the Centres where private hospitals would provide medical assistance.

The release said 41 beds had been set aside in Subashree Hotel, where CSR Nursing Home would provide medical care. Likewise, there would 50 beds in WelcomHotel with medical assistance from GKNM Hospital, 60 beds in Mahesh Gateway Hotel with medical assistance from Venkateshwara Hospital, 30 beds in ESS Grand Hotel with medical assistance from SPT Hospital, 30 beds in Annamalai Hotel with medical assistance from Sowmiya Hospital, 110 beds in Sakthi Hotel, Pollachi, with medical assistance from MRS and T.D. Nair Hospital, 40 beds in Aloft Hotel with medical assistance from Atlas Pain Care, 54 beds in Kiscol Hotel with medical assistance from Sathya Medical Centre and 35 beds in Kovai COVID Care with medical assistance from SG Gastro Care.

