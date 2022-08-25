45 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

A total of 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,450. While 43 persons were discharged, 315 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 16 new cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 265 active cases in Salem and 97 active cases in Namakkal district.