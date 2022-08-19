45 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

A total of 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,196. While 50 persons were discharged, 320 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 17 new cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 247 active cases in Salem and 111 active cases in Namakkal district.