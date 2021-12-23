45 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

23 December 2021 23:17 IST

Erode district reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,07,480.

While 54 persons were discharged, 547 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 710. In Salem, 30 persons tested positive. According to health officials, 25 cases were indigenous. As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Salem. In Namakkal, 27 cases were reported. Krishnagiri reported six cases and Dharmapuri seven cases and one death.

