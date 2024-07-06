ADVERTISEMENT

44.50 lakh kg of industrial waste removed from SIPCOT premises in Erode district

Published - July 06, 2024 02:56 pm IST - ERODE

The waste was removed between March and June this year after being treated at effluent plants, a press release from the district administration said

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district administration has said 44.5 lakh kg of waste salt, generated in industries at SIPCOT, Perundurai, were removed from March to June this year.

In a press release, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said solid waste generated from textile processing industries were treated at the effluent treatment plants on the premises and the waste was used as an alternative fuel at cement manufacturing industries. Also, to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD), waste salt generated at the effluent plants are stored on the premises.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had identified an agency, Arunachala Enterprises in Ramanathapuram for the treatment and disposal of waste salt in a scientific manner. Hence, the waste salt was taken to the agency for disposal, the release said.

The Collector said 450 tonnes of solid waste were stored on the premises of effluent treatment plants of tannery units on the SIPCOT premises. Of this, 180 tonnes were sent to cement industries as fuel.

