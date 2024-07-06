GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

44.50 lakh kg of industrial waste removed from SIPCOT premises in Erode district

The waste was removed between March and June this year after being treated at effluent plants, a press release from the district administration said

Published - July 06, 2024 02:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode district administration has said 44.5 lakh kg of waste salt, generated in industries at SIPCOT, Perundurai, were removed from March to June this year.

In a press release, Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said solid waste generated from textile processing industries were treated at the effluent treatment plants on the premises and the waste was used as an alternative fuel at cement manufacturing industries. Also, to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD), waste salt generated at the effluent plants are stored on the premises.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had identified an agency, Arunachala Enterprises in Ramanathapuram for the treatment and disposal of waste salt in a scientific manner. Hence, the waste salt was taken to the agency for disposal, the release said.

The Collector said 450 tonnes of solid waste were stored on the premises of effluent treatment plants of tannery units on the SIPCOT premises. Of this, 180 tonnes were sent to cement industries as fuel.

Related Topics

Erode / waste / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.