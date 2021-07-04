445 new cases, six deaths in Coimbatore district

A total of 445 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district administration said that swab samples collected from 10,220 persons were subjected to tests out of which 445 returned positive, registering a test positivity rate of 4.35 %.

The Health Department said that 585 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had 2,851 active cases.

Six more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the official death toll to 2,069.

Tiruppur district had 1,592 active cases of COVID-19, including the 225 new cases reported on Sunday. As many as 274 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 773 after four more persons died of the disease in the last few days.

In the Nilgiris, 74 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 28,678. The number of deaths in the district stood at 164 on Sunday while 827 persons are undergoing treatment.