4,414 nominations filed in Salem

As many as 4,414 nomination papers were received at various local bodies in Salem for the urban local body elections.

In Salem Corporation, 783 nomination papers have been filed by candidates to contest in the elections to 60 wards in the Corporation. Highest number of nominations were received on Friday, 378 nominations. Among the four zones of the Corporation, Suramangalam, Hasthampatti, Ammapet and Kondalampatti, highest number of nominations were filed in Kondalampatti zone, 212 nominations. 196 nominations have been filed in Suramangalam, 181 in Hasthampatti and 194 nominations in Ammapet.

In Sooramangalam zone of Salem Corporation, Radhika, a transwoman representing DMDK filed nomination papers to contest the elections from ward 18.

971 nominations were filed in the elections to 165 wards in six municipalities, Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Narasingapuram, Edanganasalai and Tharamangalam. Highest number of nominations were received in Mettur, 209 nominations.

2,660 nominations were received to 474 wards across 31 town panchayats in Salem. The highest number of nominations were received in Mecheri town panchayat, 133 nominations.

In Namakkal, candidates of prominent parties filed their nomination papers at respective local bodies on the last day for receiving nominations. The candidates were accompanied by party cadres even till the respective returning officer’s office in violation of election code of conduct.

In Rasipuram, the DMK candidates to Rasipuram Municipality took out a rally along with Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan through the town to file papers The Minister also accompanied the candidates while filing the nomination papers.