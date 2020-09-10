440 persons test positive, 545 discharged in Coimbatore

Coimbatore reported 440 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally so far to 20,495. According to the Health Department, 3,790 persons were undergoing treatment and 545 persons were discharged on Thursday.

In Coimbatore, two patients aged 58 and 63 died of the disease, taking the toll to 340. Two persons aged 65 and 75 died in Salem and a 65-year-old in Namakkal. In Erode, two persons died, taking the toll so far to 54.

In Salem, 300 fresh cases were reported, of which 292 were indigenous including 133 in the Salem Corporation limits. Eight patients returned from Kallakuruchi, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruppur and Villupuram.

In Namakkal, 123 persons including two civic body staff and a village health nurse tested positive. Twelve of them returned from Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Erode, Salem and Karur and three from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Tiruppur crosses 4,000 mark

With 155 fresh cases, Tiruppur district crossed the 4,000-mark in total number of cases on Thursday. The district did not report any death and 105 persons were discharged.

Erode reported 32 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 4,205. A total of 90 persons were discharged while 965 persons were under treatment.

In a single-day spike since the pandemic began, Krishnagiri recorded 123 cases, taking the total number active cases to 667 and the infections to 2,632.

Similarly, Dharmapuri recorded 124 cases, the highest ever single-day infection reported in the district. There are 440 active cases and the total number stood at 1,461.

With 69 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of cases increased to 2,128.