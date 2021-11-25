44 stolen two-wheelers recovered

The Salem City Police arrested a repeat offender and recovered 22 two-wheelers stolen by him from various districts.

Youth nabbed

According to the police, during a vehicle check at Rajaji statue on Sunday, a youth tried to flee from the place leaving the vehicle. The police nabbed him.

On inquiry, he was identified as Janarthanan (27) from Chinnapampatti in Salem.

He was involved in stealing over 40 motorcycles in various districts.

Based on investigation, the police recovered 21 vehicles in Salem city, four in Salem rural limits, four vehicles in Erode, eight vehicles in Namakkal, two in Dharmapuri, two in Tiruppur and three more vehicles from neighbouring districts.

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda appreciated the investigation team for the recovery of vehicles.