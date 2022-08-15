44 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 15, 2022 22:26 IST

A total of 44 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode district on Monday.

The district’s overall case tally stood at 1,35,015. While 42 persons were discharged, 339 persons continued to be under treatment.

Salem reported 32 new cases, taking the overall tally to 1,30,338 cases. While 57 persons were discharged, 306 persons continued to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 18 cases, taking the overall case tally to 69,263. A total of 26 persons were discharged while 129 persons were under treatment.

