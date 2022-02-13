432 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Coimbatore district
Coimbatore district reported 432 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The Health Department said that 986 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 5,937 active cases.
A 79-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman from the district died of COVID-19 on February 11, taking the toll to 2,604.
Tiruppur district reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. As many as 776 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 2,537 active cases on Sunday.
