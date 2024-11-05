GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘4,310 accident victims rescued under Innuyir Kaapom scheme in Dharmapuri’

Published - November 05, 2024 11:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 4,310 people have been rescued and treated under the Innuyir Kaapom – Nammai Kaakum 48 scheme for road accident victims here in the district.

The scheme, which provides free treatment in the first 48 hours of a road accident, has been crucial in reducing the number of accident related casualties here, according to the administration.

During a recent review, Collector K. Shanthi reported that these efforts have so far amounted to ₹2.65 crore in cumulative treatment costs. In Dharmapuri, the scheme operates through eight government hospitals—including Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, Pennagaram Government Hospital, and the Government Hospitals in Harur and Palacode—as well as three private hospitals.

Published - November 05, 2024 11:03 pm IST

