43 works to be taken up this year: Minister

The district administration would implement 43 Kudimaramathu works worth ₹ 7.19 crore this year, said Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani here on Monday after inaugurating a work in Thalakarai Panchayat, near Sulur.
A release quoting the Minister said that last year, the district administration took up 45 works worth ₹ 7.43 crore. They had helped irrigate 30,130 hectares in the district.
Of the 43 works this year, 21 would be in Parambikulam basin and 22 in Aliyar basin, the release said and added that the Minister had asked the officials to ensure that the works were over before monsoon.
Another release from the district administration said that the Minister gave a cheque on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for ₹ 61.19 lakh towards the expenses incurred by the budget canteens (Amma Unavagam) for serving food at no cost to people during lockdown. He also presented another cheque for ₹ 25 lakh as advance for the expenses to be incurred in the coming days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism