43 works to be taken up this year: Minister

The district administration would implement 43 Kudimaramathu works worth ₹ 7.19 crore this year, said Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani here on Monday after inaugurating a work in Thalakarai Panchayat, near Sulur.

A release quoting the Minister said that last year, the district administration took up 45 works worth ₹ 7.43 crore. They had helped irrigate 30,130 hectares in the district.

Of the 43 works this year, 21 would be in Parambikulam basin and 22 in Aliyar basin, the release said and added that the Minister had asked the officials to ensure that the works were over before monsoon.

Another release from the district administration said that the Minister gave a cheque on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for ₹ 61.19 lakh towards the expenses incurred by the budget canteens (Amma Unavagam) for serving food at no cost to people during lockdown. He also presented another cheque for ₹ 25 lakh as advance for the expenses to be incurred in the coming days.