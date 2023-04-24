ADVERTISEMENT

43 water bodies in Krishnagiri to be opened for desilting; farmers can get silt for farming purposes

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has opened 43 waters bodies for desilting and farmers can avail themselves of the silt and clayey soil for farming purposes.

With summer progressing, over 43 water bodies are being opened for desilting before the monsoons. This will help recharge aquifers once the rain sets in, according to the administration. The soil silted is rich in nutrition for farming, Collector Deepak Jacob said.

Farmers may get 25 tractor load of soil for wetlands, and 30 tractor load of soil for gardenlands; similarly, 10 tractor loads can be availed for housing purposes and 20 tractor load may be availed by potters.

The desilting will result in deepening of water bodies and the soil can also be used for the strengthening of embankments.

The applications for desilting and availing of the silted soil may be made to the Village Administrative Officer; tahsildar, or through the block agricultural officers, according to the administration.

