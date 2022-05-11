43 sheep run over by speeding truck near Coimbatore
A total of 43 sheep were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck near Coimbatore on Wednesday early morning.
The police said the accident took place at Vazhakkal near Velanthavalam on the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border early on Wednesday morning. The sheep belonged to Lakshmanan, a resident of Kalangal near Sulur.
According to the police, three men namely Nagarajan, Arumugam and Muthu, were taking around 400 sheep from Kerala to Sulur when the accident took place.
A Kerala-bound truck laden with TMT bars ran over the herd of sheep while negotiating a cure at Vazhakkal near Velanthavalam. While 43 sheep were killed, 15 were injured, the police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.