Coimbatore

43 sheep run over by speeding truck near Coimbatore

A total of 43 sheep were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck near Coimbatore on Wednesday early morning.

The police said the accident took place at Vazhakkal near Velanthavalam on the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border early on Wednesday morning. The sheep belonged to Lakshmanan, a resident of Kalangal near Sulur.

According to the police, three men namely Nagarajan, Arumugam and Muthu, were taking around 400 sheep from Kerala to Sulur when the accident took place.

A Kerala-bound truck laden with TMT bars ran over the herd of sheep while negotiating a cure at Vazhakkal near Velanthavalam. While 43 sheep were killed, 15 were injured, the police said. 


