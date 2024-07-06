GIFT a SubscriptionGift
43 persons removed for staging sit-in-protest

Published - July 06, 2024 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 43 persons, including five women, who were removed by police for staging a sit-in-protest at the office of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) premises at Perundurai on Friday were released late in the night.

The grievance meeting at the office is usually held on the fifth of each month from 11 a.m. for people from within as well as surrounding areas. While it was announced that the meeting would be held on Friday, those who registered online arrived at the office on Friday to learn that the meeting hall had been converted into an office for the District Environmental Engineer (DEE) Swaminathan. They were asked to submit their petitions to the DEE, but wanted a meeting to be conducted to address their grievances. Their request was turned down, leading to a protest that continued until evening.

The DEE lodged a complaint with Perundurai police who removed the protestors and detained them at a marriage hall. They were released late in the night.

