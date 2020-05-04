Coimbatore

43 drivers to be tested for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris

Samples are being collected from 43 goods vehicle drivers, who had delivered vegetable loads to Koyambedu Market in Chennai recently, to test for COVID-19, the district administration said.

Collector J. Innocent Divya, said that of the 43 drivers, samples have been collected from 33 persons. The results are awaited.

As many as 585 drivers of goods vehicles had travelled outside the Nilgiris, and they too are being tested for COVID-19 since May 1, she added.

The Collector urged people not to share any unverified information about people testing positive for COVID-19 through social media or mobile messaging applications.

