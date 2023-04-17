ADVERTISEMENT

429 petitions received during grievances redress day in Salem

April 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Karmegam receiving petition from a differently-abled person in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

The weekly grievances redress day was held at the Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh received a total of 287 petitions from the public.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam received petitions received a total of 429 petitions. The Collector also distributed welfare assistance to 26 differently abled beneficiaries at a cost of ₹2.08 lakh.

A CRPF personnel, Selvaraj of Nachinampatti, came to the Collectorate in uniform and sought action against those from his village, who allegedly used fake documents to obtain patta for their lands.

Likewise, S. Poongodi of Mecheriyampalayam came with her two daughters and son and claimed that following a dispute, nearby residents attacked her daughter Kasthuri (17), two weeks ago.

But, the Mallur police are not accepting their complaint due to the influence of some local politicians. She added that fearing them she and her family had not visited the house for the past 10 days.

Similarly, Sivakumar of Gangavalli came to the Collectorate with his wife Deepa and son and tried to pour kerosene over them. The police prevented them. Sivakumar said that he gave ₹15 lakh to his friend to get a government job in 2021, but his friend cheated him and threatened him of dire consequence when he asked for the money. The town police took them to the station and are investigating

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

