4,280 polling booths to be set up in Salem

The district administration on Friday held discussions with representatives of political parties regarding setting up of additional polling booths for the Assembly elections.
Following instructions from the Election Commission of India, the district administration had identified additional polling booths to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
According to election officials here, the Election Commission had earlier advised authorities to identify additional polling booths at places where there are more than 1,000 voters. The ECI has now permitted up to 1,050 voters in a booth and additional booths would be set up at places where there are over 1,050 voters.
District Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman said that as per the new guidelines, 1,003 polling booths have to be set up in the district taking the total number of booths to 4,280.
According to officials, there are 11 Assembly constituencies in the district and 3,277 polling booths. Including the additional booths, there would 4,280 polling booths in the district. The highest number of additional booths would be set up at Salem North constituency, 129 booths, and lowest is in Veerapandi constituency, 55 booths.
