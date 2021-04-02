Coimbatore

426 polling stations designated as vulnerable

The district administration has designated 426 polling stations as vulnerable and 123 polling locations as vulnerable in the six Assembly constituencies in the district. Similarly, one polling station and one polling location have been designated as critical in Hosur.

According to Collector and District Election Officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, a total of 19 polling locations and 56 polling stations are designated as vulnerable in Uthangarai constituency; 21 polling locations and 70 polling stations vulnerable in Bargur assembly constituency; 29 polling locations and 98 polling stations vulnerable in Krishnagiri; 16 polling locations and 39 polling stations vulnerable in Veppanahalli Assembly constituency; 17 polling locations and 120 polling stations vulnerable in Hosur assembly constituency; 21 polling locations and 43 polling stations are designated as vulnerable in Thally Assembly constituency.

Only one polling station and polling location each in Hosur Assembly constituency have been designated as critical.

Each of these vulnerable and critical polling stations and locations will be monitored through webcasting of polls. Central forces will be deployed for security and micro observers will be stationed in these vulnerable polling stations, according to the Collector.

