₹ 4.25 lakh seized in 4 constituencies

COIMBATORE

13 March 2021 00:29 IST

Flying squad and static surveillance teams on Friday seized ₹ 4.25 lakh in four of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to sources, teams in Sulur seized ₹ 1.80 lakh, Coimbatore South ₹ 3,550 and 240 liquor bottles, Pollachi ₹ 1.52 lakh and teams in Valparai seized ₹ 90,000.

And, the district administration had also released ₹ 2.24 lakh of the ₹ 55.86 lakh it had seized thus far.

Advertising

Advertising