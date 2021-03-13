Coimbatore

₹ 4.25 lakh seized in 4 constituencies

Flying squad and static surveillance teams on Friday seized ₹ 4.25 lakh in four of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to sources, teams in Sulur seized ₹ 1.80 lakh, Coimbatore South ₹ 3,550 and 240 liquor bottles, Pollachi ₹ 1.52 lakh and teams in Valparai seized ₹ 90,000.

And, the district administration had also released ₹ 2.24 lakh of the ₹ 55.86 lakh it had seized thus far.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 12:29:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/425-lakh-seized-in-4-constituencies/article34056204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY