42,266 voters added to voters’ list in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

05 January 2022 18:56 IST

As many as 42,266 voters have been added to the voters’ list in Coimbatore, Collector G.S. Sameeran said here on Wednesday.

In the presence of revenue division officers, electoral registration officers and political parties’ representatives, Mr. Sameeran released the final voters’ list at the Collectorate.

A release said the Wednesday’s publication of the list followed the exercise to add, delete or correct entries that the district administration carried out from November 1 to 30, 2021. For addition of names in the list, the administration had taken January 1, 2022 as the eligibility date.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the final voters’ list, there were 15.40 lakh men, 15.91 lakh women and 573 third gender voters in the district. In all, there were 31,33,128 voters in the district, including the addition of 42,266 persons who had crossed 18 years of age.

Assembly constituency-wise, Kavundampalayam had the highest number of voters – 4,76,467 followed by Coimbatore North – 3,45,345, Kinathukadavu – 3,34,420, Thondamuthur – 3,33,039, Singanallur – 3,31,369, Sulur – 3,21,635, Mettupalayam – 3,01,824, Coimbatore South – 2,54,255, Pollachi – 2,28,199 and Valparai – 2,06,575.

The release also said that the continuous exercise to add or remove names or carry out correction in entries in voters’ list would continue at the offices of the electoral registration or assistant electoral registration officers.

In addition, members of the public could get the services online at www.nsvp.in or through the ‘Voters’ Helpline’ mobile application.